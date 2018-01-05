× 1 dead, many injured in crash

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Troopers are investigating after one person died in a multi-car crash on Thursday.

The crash happened near Wabasis Avenue on 14 Mile Road in Oakfield Township just before 5:30 p.m.

Troopers say a car traveling east on 14 Mile Road crossed the center line and hit another car going west.

The passenger in the car that crossed the center line was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to Butterworth Hospital, where at last check they are in critical condition.

The passengers in the other car were taken to the hospital, but the number of people or their injuries are not known.

It is not yet clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor.