Bronson hospital targeted in phishing attack; 8,000 patients information may have been exposed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A major West Michigan healthcare group is recovering from a cyberattack.

Officials at Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo say that their payroll department was targeted in the attack, but thousands of their patients information may have been exposed in the process.

The phishing incident happened back in the summer when a handful of employees unknowingly game up their email addresses to scammers through a fake website. The suspects were then able to access Bronson' payroll.

As soon as the incident was spotted, police were notified and an investigation began. In November, Bronson officials say they learned that information on over 8,000 patients may have been exposed, including their addresses and insurance information. Some may have had their social security numbers accessed as well. The patients affected were contacted and given steps to further secure their information.

The hospital is working to better educate their employees about phishing scams and is working with cybersecurity professionals to make sure it doesn't happen again.