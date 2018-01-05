GRCC Wins Big Over Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Catholic Central boys won big in a rematch of last years Class B regional final against Spring lake.

After 15 days off, the Cougars won 80-39 the final.

