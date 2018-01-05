Lowell Girls Beat Ottawa Hills 52-21

Posted 11:30 PM, January 5, 2018, by

LOWELL, Mich. -- The Lowell girls basketball game won 52-21 on Friday night against Ottawa Hills, moving to 5-1 on the year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s