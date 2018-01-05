Lowell Wrestling Wins OK White Dual Over Greenville

GREENVILLE, Mich. -- The Lowell wrestling team defeated Greenville 74-0 on Friday.

The Red Arrows then went on to beat Cedar Springs as well in the OK White action.

