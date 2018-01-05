South Christian Holds On To Win 56-50

Posted 11:44 PM, January 5, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The South Christian boys basketball team moved to 4-1 with a 56-50 win over OK Gold opponent Forest Hills Eastern on Friday.

