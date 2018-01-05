Whitehall manufacturing plant to expand with state grant

LANSING, Mich. – A Muskegon County manufacturer will be expanding thanks in part to a grant from the state of Michigan.

Arconic will expand their Whitehall operations and add 38 new jobs with the $400,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. Arconic chose Michigan over competing sites in other states.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $10 million. The investment will be in high tech machinery and equipment at its Whitehall plant.

Arconic is a global company that works in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Whitehall facility makes super-alloy airfoils for aero engines and industrial gas turbines.