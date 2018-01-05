Friday Evening Event Cancellations

Whitehall manufacturing plant to expand with state grant

Posted 4:25 PM, January 5, 2018, by

LANSING, Mich. – A Muskegon County manufacturer will be expanding thanks in part to a grant from the state of Michigan.

Arconic will expand their Whitehall operations and add 38 new jobs with the $400,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund. Arconic chose Michigan over competing sites in other states.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $10 million.  The investment will be in high tech machinery and equipment at its Whitehall plant.

Arconic is a global company that works in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing.  The Whitehall facility makes super-alloy airfoils for aero engines and industrial gas turbines.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s