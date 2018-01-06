× Boil-water advisory lifted for Paterson Street in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It’s safe again to drink municipal water along the Paterson Street corridor in Kalamazoo. The city’s Department of Public Services says a precautionary boil-water advisory was lifted at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The DPS says in a news release that “bacteriological sampling within the affected area” verified that city water is safe for consumption and other purposes. It says the City of Kalamazoo lifted the advisory in conjunction with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.

The affected area was on both sides of Paterson Street, between Douglas Avenue (western boundary) and Cobb Avenue (eastern boundary). The city said Thursday that a water-main break on Paterson, between Douglas Avenue and Staples Street resulted in a loss of pressure, and a temporary interruption of water service. Municipal-water customers were advised they should boil their tap water for two minutes prior to use for drinking or “other ingestion”.

Public Services thanked residents, businesses and institutions for their “understanding and cooperation.”

Unrelated precautionary boil-water advisories were issued in Kalamazoo on December 23 for the Texel Drive and Foley Street corridors, following a pair of water-main breaks.