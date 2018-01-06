× GRPM new hours for 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum has announced new hours for weekend visitors.

Starting Saturday, the museum will be open from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Also changing, Tuesdays the museum will close at 5 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

That’s because they’re opting for more evening programming, like the ‘Concerts Under The Stars’ series and ‘Beer Explorers’.

Previously, the museum didn’t open until noon on Sundays.

For more on their hours, ticket prices and exhibits, you can visit their website.