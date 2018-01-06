× Investigation launched at Holland plant following worker’s death

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety & Health Administration (MiOSHA) is investigating a workplace accident December 22nd at Challenge Manufacturing that allegedly led to an employee’s death.

That’s been confirmed by a spokesperson for the state Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs.

It happened that evening at the manufacturing plant at 1401 S. Washington Avenue, according to dispatchers. Scott Tuesink, 56, died seven days later at the Fred & Lena Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids.

A memorial service and Celebration of Life were held Saturday at the Christ Memorial Church Chapel in Holland, according to an obituary.

Reportedly, Tuesink was struck by a steel coil, before being taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital for treatment.

Investigations into major workplace accidents are standard state policy, and generally take several weeks to complete.