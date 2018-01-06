Video highlights Frederick Meijer Gardens expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  Frederick Meijer gardens is hard at work in the first phase of a multi- million dollar expansion.

The Garden and Exhibit Center released video showing its progress on several projects, including a new kitchen, and transportation center.

Both are popular with weddings and other group events.

The outdoor amphitheater is also getting some improvements with added seating, a new concession stand, and bathrooms.

A learning center is also in the works to provide kids with educational events and programs.

Most of the first phase will be completed by this summer.

In total, the project is expected to cost around $115 million, and wrap up in 2021.

