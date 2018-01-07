Oprah Winfrey: ‘For too long women have not been heard or believed’

(CNN) — Oprah Winfrey accepted her Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday night at the Golden Globes with a message to the young girls watching: “A new day is on the horizon.”

The mogul’s message came during a Golden Globes ceremony notable for being the first major award show since Hollywood first began addressing rampant sexual harassment against women in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Winfrey said, “we all” have lived in a culture “broken by brutally powerful men.”

“For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men, but their time is up,” she said, referencing the anti-sexual harassment group that led the night’s all-black fashion movement.

Winfrey next stars in Ana DuVernay’s “Wrinkle in Time,” which hits theaters in April.

Winfrey’s speech comes one year after Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech for the same award to deliver a blistering criticism of president Donald Trump.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award is given “to a talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment.”

Winfrey was announced as the recipient back in December. The media mogul is a Golden Globe nominee for her work in “The Color Purple.”

Oprah is the first black woman to receive the honor. Past recipients include Sidney Poitier, Barbra Streisand, Steven Spielberg, and George Clooney.