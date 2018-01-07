Golden Globes kick off award season at 8 tonight

HOLLYWOOD (CNN) — Hollywood’s award season unofficially kicks off Sunday at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. The event, where roughly 90 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association honor the best in film and television, has a reputation for surprising water-cooler moments.

Here’s what else you can expect:

Who’s hosting?

Seth Meyers will host the Golden Globes for the first time. Not one to pull political punches on his late-night show, Meyers said he plans to target his commentary toward Hollywood instead of Washington on Sunday. Still, it’s hard to believe he won’t drop President Trump’s name in at least one zinger.

Top nominees