Water main break on Shakespeare Avenue prompts boil water advisory in Kalamazoo

Posted 6:15 PM, January 7, 2018, by , Updated at 06:19PM, January 7, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officials say they have issued a boil water advisory after a water main break on Shakespeare Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Areas impacted include:

Shakespeare Avenue – South from Lake Street to Clinton Avenue, both sides of the street;
E. Stockbridge Avenue – From western end of Street easterly to Schuster Avenue, both sides of street;
Byron Avenue – From E. Stockbridge south to Egleston Avenue, both sides of street;
Egleston Avenue – From Byron Avenue east to Schuster Avenue, both sides of street;
Schuster Avenue – From Lake Street south to Clinton Avenue;
Clinton Avenue – From Shakespeare Avenue to dead end east of Schuster Avenue

The City of Kalamazoo encourages residents to use bottled water or boil water for 2 minutes before consumption. No precautionary measures have been issued for hygiene purposes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s