Water main break on Shakespeare Avenue prompts boil water advisory in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officials say they have issued a boil water advisory after a water main break on Shakespeare Avenue in Kalamazoo.

Areas impacted include:

Shakespeare Avenue – South from Lake Street to Clinton Avenue, both sides of the street;

E. Stockbridge Avenue – From western end of Street easterly to Schuster Avenue, both sides of street;

Byron Avenue – From E. Stockbridge south to Egleston Avenue, both sides of street;

Egleston Avenue – From Byron Avenue east to Schuster Avenue, both sides of street;

Schuster Avenue – From Lake Street south to Clinton Avenue;

Clinton Avenue – From Shakespeare Avenue to dead end east of Schuster Avenue

The City of Kalamazoo encourages residents to use bottled water or boil water for 2 minutes before consumption. No precautionary measures have been issued for hygiene purposes.