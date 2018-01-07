× Winter Weather Advisory for all of West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire FOX 17 viewing area from 6:00 tonight through 9:00 tomorrow morning. (That start and expiration time is a bit different for our counties along the Indiana state line, going from 11:00 tonight through 11:00 tomorrow morning.)

The advisory was issued due to the likelihood of accumulating snow tonight into tomorrow morning. The snow will initially mix with some freezing rain early this evening:

After 9 PM, the precipitation will become all snow:

Ice accumulation on roadways will be minor, at less than 0.1″. Snowfall of one to two inches is expected, according to our European forecast model:

The North American Model actually shows some areas getting more than three inches of snow:

It looks like most areas will see between one and three inches of snow tonight into early tomorrow morning.

The snow will be over in most areas in time for tomorrow morning’s commute, but the potential still exists for slippery roads. Secondary roads and sidewalks will be especially vulnerable. Therefore, leave a little early tomorrow morning to reach your destination. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for more information on this snowfall event and your updated extended forecast.