× Calvin’s Derrick DeVries thriving since joining the starting lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Calvin sophomore forward Derrick DeVries is averaging 18.5 points per game since joining the starting lineup in early December, that includes a 36 points, 10 rebounds effort in a win over Puget Sound in Spokane, Washington.

“That game was a really fun game for us a big win for us as a team” DeVries said. My teammates did a great job finding me, they pressed a lot so got a lot of open looks and it was a fun game.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Senior Michael Wilks missed two games in December and since returning has found a new role coming off the bench. Wilks led the Knights in scoring last year and 12.9 points per game, he is averagin 9.5 points per game this season.

Calvin will take on rival Hope Wednesday night in Holland in the 1st match up in the rivalry this year.

"It definitely feels a little different this time around I know I only have for sure two of them left maybe three" senior point guard Tony Canonie said. "It is going to be special I am really excited it is always really fun environment to play in so it's going to be a good game."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We've been watching them leading up to this game and we are pretty excited about it" Wilks said. "Another opportunity to play a good game I'm sure it will go down to the wire and be another great Hope Calvin game, looking forward to it."

This will be the 197th meeting in the series which Hope leads 101-95. Both teams are 1-1 in the MIAA.