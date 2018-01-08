Coloma police officer returns to work after being hit by semi-truck

COLOMA, Mich. – A Coloma police officer returned to work Monday after being hit by a semi-truck last week on I-94.

Lt. Wes Smigieleski says it is good to be back at work and that things could have been a lot worse for him last week. He was in his patrol car and wasn’t outside, when a semi-truck plowed into it while he was responding to another crash on I-94.

The roads were slick and visibility was poor when his vehicle was hit from behind. He says those are the most important times to slow down.

“The first responders are there risking their lives to save people and they (drivers) are flying by at 100 miles per hour,” Lt. Smigieleski told FOX 17 Monday. “It’s like we are inconveniencing them. It’s not fair to the officers.”

Lt. Smigielski was treated for bumps, bruises and whiplash. The truck driver admitted to driving too fast and got a ticket.

Coloma Police say they’ve already had about 100 calls to work crashes and slide-offs this season due to weather. Even as weather warms the next few days, police are reminding drivers more and more – SLOW DOWN!