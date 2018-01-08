Orange Ice Cream bars recalled from Meijer

DUNKIRK, New York – A New York company that makes Orange Cream Bars is recalling 320 cases of the product from Meijer stores due to a possible Listeria contamination.

Meijer sold the Fieldbrook Foods Corporations products as Purple Cow Orange Cream Bars. 320 cases of the treats were sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The bars are in boxes of twelve and has a production date of November 30, 2017 and a “best by” date of November 30, 2018.

No illnesses have been reported. The bars were also sold in Tops retails stores in the northeast.

The potential for contamination was found after testing revealed Listeria in another production lot that had already been contained, according to the FDA. This recall is out of precaution for consumer health and food safety.

Anyone who bought the bars should return them to Meijer for a refund. Anyone with questions should call 1-800-333-0805 x2270.