Pregnant Grand Rapids woman dies in crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A pregnant Grand Rapids woman is dead after a crash on US-131 Sunday afternoon.

Michigan State Police say that Valery Arreola and her two children were in a 1999 Nissan that had stalled in the roadway when it was struck from behind by a Rockford man driving a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Arreola and the children were taken to the hospital, where Arreola later died.

One of her two children is still hospitalized with injuries from the crash. The other child was treated for injuries and released to family.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated for injuries and also released from the hospital.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, but they are still investigating.