Rock and roll exhibit takes the stage at Gerald R. Ford Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Artists have been very expressive over time, sharing their thoughts and opinions about what is happening in the world through music. The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum wants to emphasize the impact music has had on the world over time in their latest exhibit, "Louder Than Words: Rock, Power, Politics."

Originally from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this exhibit will give guests a close up look at artifacts like artist's outfits, musical instruments, and more.

There will also be two panel discussions during the time the exhibit is on display. The first will take place on January 9 discussing how rock radio influenced politics during the 70's. The second will take place on February 7 talking about the British invasion of rock and roll.

The panels are free to attend and start at 7 p.m., but guests are asked to RSVP by calling (616) 254-0384.

The exhibit is open until February 11.