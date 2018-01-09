Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It was sure a nail biter, but it's Alabama for the win!

Alabama Crimson tide edging the Georgia Bulldogs to become college football champions, with an overtime win of 26-23.

Alabama was down at the half 13-0 when head coach Nick Saban made the choice to put in true freshman Tua Tagovailoa over starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

He gave the team the spark they needed and sealed his legacy with the 41 yard touchdown pass to win the championship, he was named the offensive MVP of the game.

This is Alabama's fifth national championship in nine years.

2. Within days of one another, Spectrum Health's Richard DeVos Heart and Lung Transplant has completed their 100th heart and lung transplants.

Elain Slikkers says she's getting a second chance at life, and she's grateful to be the 100th heart transplant patient.

She realized her heart was failing a few years back, and she says her only hope was to get a new heart, which happened December 27.

The transplant program started in 2010, with it's first heart transplant being in November 2010 and first lung transplant being in February 2013.

3. Creston Brewery is expanding to add a new banquet hall.

The 5,000-square-foot space will be on the second floor of the brewery and restaurant, which is on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.

It'll hold 210 people, plus 30 more in a conference room. The expansion also means 10 new employees for the brewery.

The new space will be used for concerts, special dinners, comedy acts, and classes.

Officials at Creston hope to open t he banquet hall in May.

4. New technology is coming out that will allow people to say goodbye to surprise sunburns.

L'Oreal just unveiled a new wearable UV patch that is designed to sit on top of the user's thumbnail. Unlike bulky sensors of the past, this one is just two millimeters thick.

The gadget wirelessly connects to the wearer's smartphone, alerting the user when they are at risk of getting sunburned. Also the app will store data, showing exposure to the sun over time.

The sensor is set for release globally within the next couple years and will cost around $40.

5. Forget about toes in the sand, how about a hotel made completely of ice in Russia?

The hotel includes a bed and even a working fire place, and can comfortably sleep six people inside. While it's all made out of ice the owners say guests won't freeze thanks to a special mat placed on the ceiling lined with furs, and extreme-weather resistant sleeping bags.

The hotel also has a swimming pool with thermal water, shower rooms and a canteen.