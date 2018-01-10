A Mother’s message: Lock your car doors!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA CO., Mich -- Frances Castillo says it wasn’t much, but her van meant everything to her family.

She said, “That’s my whole life, my kids are my life and that’s our main way of transportation.”

Earlier this week Castillo was leaving work at Ventra when she couldn’t seem to find her van.

“I was dumbfounded, I know I parked here, we circled the parking lot, I thought maybe it’s a joke, I don’t know.”

When she realized it wasn’t a joke, she called police.

Lt. Andrew Bucholtz with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to car on fire on Olmstead Road near Stone Road. When they arrived that car was engulfed in flames.

That vehicle turned out to be Castillo’s.

She admits, she made the mistake of leaving her keys in the van that night, but said it doesn’t excuse what happened “Thieves come in and they take more than just money and property, possessions they take your trust. It’s a double blow.”

After being just two payments away from officially owning her vehicle, Castillo said she just hopes her heartbreak can be a warning for everyone else.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 there was another stolen vehicle recovered around the same time as Castillo's.

If you know anything about either case, call Silent Observer at (616) 527-0107.