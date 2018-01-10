Cold weather brings new rise in auto thefts

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The cold weather is returning later this week and the desire to warm up your cars in the driveway or parking lot will be tempting again, but police are suggesting that you don’t do it.

Muskegon Police say that on Thursday night, January 4, one of the coldest nights of the past few weeks, they received three reports of cars being stolen. Two vehicles had been left running outside of homes and another had been running outside of a club.

Two of the vehicles were stolen by the same person.

Police say that a van was taken from a home at about 8:00 p.m. That van didn’t have a working heater. About an hour later, security video showed the van pull in to the Polish Falcons Club parking lot. The driver got out and got into another truck that was left running and drove away. That truck has not been found.

The third vehicle that was taken was recovered early Friday morning. No arrests have been made.

Police say that they are trying to educate people to not leave their cars running unattended and other these thefts are crimes of opportunity.