Indoor drone racing facility opens for all skill levels

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a new business being credited as the first of its kind indoor drone racing and battle arena.

'Drone Time Racing' is open to people of all ages and skill levels.

You can bring in your own drone or they have rentals that they will teach you how to use.

Obstacles are set up throughout the course and are always changing week to week so you can continue to challenge yourself.

Owners say not only is this a fun place for the whole family but it's educational too.

The arena is open 7 days a week for you to come in and race or practice.

'Drone Time Racing' is located at 2255 29th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508.