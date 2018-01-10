Search for driver after bicyclist hit, killed in Holland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The search is on for a driver accused of leaving the scene of an accident that claimed the life of a young man.

Police say a 20-year-old man was hit and killed while riding his bike early Wednesday morning just before 5 a.m. on Waverly Road in Holland just north of 32nd Street.

Investigators say the victim was wearing dark clothing and was not seen by the driver until he was hit.

The driver of the first car was not injured and cooperated with police during their investigation but police believe there is a second car that hit the victim and took off.

Police have not released a description of the car in question.

Waverly Road was closed for investigation until about 7:45 a.m., when it was reopened.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone who has information that may help this investigation is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.