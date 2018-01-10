Valentine’s Day specials happening at Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, so if couple out there are looking to get away from it all and relax, "The Forever Yours" resort package is perfect for couples looking to experience the spa. Couples receive first class accommodations, $50 in premium play per person, $25 food credit per person, and a $60 spa credit per room. This deal is only available in February, so call to make reservations at 1-877-2EAGLE2.

There's lots of family fun activities taking place at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. On January 12 and 13, the kids can head to the lobby and do some crafts with Nokomis. They can make winter hats, gloves, and clothespin snowmen, along with being treated to story and movie time.

On January 19 and 20 it's Winter Friends Weekend. Crafts include making a polar bear and penguin, plus movies nights featuring "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Frozen."

It may be winter, but Soaring Eagle is already thinking of the promise of spring. On January 26 and 27, kids will be able to make bookmarks, paper plate rainbows and a butterfly craft.

Also happening that weekend, Jake Owen will be taking the stage. The country star is known for his high-energy performances and laid back style. He has had six number one singles to date. Tickets are now on sale at etix.com.

Everyone's favorite game show is heading to Michigan, it's the Price is Right Live Stage Show. With multiple shows on February 16 and 17, audience members will be randomly selected to play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, spin the big wheel, and have a chance at the big showcase. Tickets start at $25.

Dane Cook, one of the most prolific stand-up comedians, is making his way to Soaring Eagle Casino on March 31. Combining energetic physical comedy, clever wordplay, and trenchant observations on human behavior, Cook's unique brand of stand-up and attitude entertains audiences everywhere. He's well known for his appearances on Comedy Central, HBO Specials, and successful comedy albums.

Forget Florida, Soaring Eagle Waterpark is the place to be when the temperatures in Michigan are below freezing. With this special offer, room rates start at $149 a night during the week and $169 per night on the weekends. The deal includes quad occupancy rooms, waterpark passes, plus vouchers for the pizza buffet.

Did school get cancelled due to the weather? If the roads aren't too bad, treat the kids to a day at the waterpark. The best part is a day pass will only cost $12! Be sure to call 1-877-2EAGLE2 ahead of time to check and see if the deal is happening.