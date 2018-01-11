Ferris State Men Win 5th Straight

Posted 11:57 PM, January 11, 2018, by

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State men's basketball team won their fifth straight game on Thursday with an 85-66 victory over Michigan Tech.

The Bulldogs sit at the top of the GLIAC North Division in 1st place.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s