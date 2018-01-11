× Four West Michigan hoops players nominated for McDonald’s All American Games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Four West Michigan High School basketball players have been nominated to play in the 2018 McDonald’s All American Games.

700 seniors from 45 states and the District of Columbia have been nominated. The selections are made by high school coaches, athletic directors, principals and members of the selection committee.

Two boys, Marcus Bingham and Jacob Polakovich, both of Grand Rapids Catholic Central have been nominated, as well as two girls, Edecia Beck of Grand Rapids Christian and Lazurea Saunders of East Kentwood. If selected, they will play on Wednesday, March 28 at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

The final selections will be made on Tuesday, January 16.

To see the complete list of players nominated, click here.