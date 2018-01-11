× Girl shot in the face during I-96 murder suicide condition improving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The teen shot in a murder suicide on I-96 over the weekend is improving in a Grand Rapids hospital, according to family.

Amedy Dewey was shot Saturday night by her step-father David Somers, who also shot and killed her mother, Lisa Somers. David Somers then took his own life. Dewey and Lisa Somers were returning from a vacation and David had picked them up at the airport to take them back home.

Dewey suffered a gunshot wound to the face in the incident. Family on a CaringBridge webpage says that she did not suffer any brain damage. They posted Wednesday that Amedy was able to sit in a chair for a while and that doctors are working on getting her ability to speak to return.

FOX 17 is in Manistee County today, the home county of the Somers and Amedy, and we’ll have more on FOX 17 News starting at 4:00 p.m.