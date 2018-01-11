× Holland Man Facing Half-Dozen Charges After High-Speed Chase

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety says a man is facing a number of charges following a high-speed chase through the city late Wednesday night.

The chase began around 11 p.m., and lasted for several minutes. Ottawa County dispatchers confirmed the suspect ditched his getaway vehicle near 24th Avenue and Graafschaap Street, and took off running.

On Thursday, Holland Police Captain Keith Mulder informed FOX 17 the car had been reported stolen out of Kent County. “Officers spotted the car by Chicago Drive and Waverly (Road), followed it, and tried to stop it near James Street and US-31,” says Captain Mulder.

“The vehicle fled and was pursued south on US-31, through the city and over to the west side of the city.”

Once the man got out of the car and ran from the scene, a Holland Police K-9 was called in to track the driver. The search eventually was narrowed to a garage.

“The garage was surrounded and the K-9 was sent in and located the driver,” Mulder says.

Police tell us the driver is a Holland resident, and was arrested on charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Fleeing & Eluding, Operating While Under the Influence of Drugs, Resisting Arrest, Driving on a Suspended License, Bond Violation, “and multiple unrelated warrants”.

He was scheduled to be arraigned this week. His name will be released after that.