Man sentenced to life in prison for beating death of child; removed from court after scuffle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man convicted of killing a 4-year-old child had to be dragged by deputies from the courtroom Thursday at his sentencing.

Elis Nelson Ortiz was convicted in December of beating Giovanni Mejias, causing his death. Mejias was his girlfriend’s son.

While Judge Mark Trusock was delivering his sentence, Ortiz interrupted him proclaiming his innocence. He then got into a scuffle with deputies and was dragged from court.

A short time later he was returned to the courtroom and the judge handed down a sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole. Judge Trusock told Ortiz, “You will die in prison.”

Ortiz had maintained his innocence throughout the trial, telling FOX 17 that he woke up to find the boy injured with severe stomach bloating. There were seven children in the home at the time.

Mejias died in June.

