MIOSHA opens inspection at Grand Castle apartment construction

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration tells FOX 17 that they have opened an inspection at the Grand Castle Apartments currently being built in Grandville.

The Public Information Officer with MIOSHA says that there have been three previous inspections at the site and two inspections in 2016 resulted in citations. The inspection in 2017 was conducted in response to a complaint, but no citations were issued.

The violations were classified as nine “serious” violations and three “other-than-serious.” The serious violations included issues like lack of guardrails on scaffolds, lack of failing object protections, lack safety gear on pneumatic equipment and floor holes not being covered. Construction companies PRD Construction and Woodline Construction were named in the citations.

The spokesperson says the investigation may take several weeks to complete and the agency cannot comment further until that time.

The $36 million project was originally due to be completed in June 2017, but as of January 2018 is not yet complete.

FOX 17 has reached out to Land and Company, the developers of the Grand Castle and are awaiting any comment.