Use Ultra Violet in your beauty regimen with these products

Pantone just announced their color of the year for 2018: Ultra Violet.

Beauty blogger and makeup expert Tori Noora from Beauty and Beautitudes, shows off some products that incorporate the color of the year, and how you can incorporate Ultra Violet into your beauty routine.

1. It's a 10 Silk Express Miracle Silk Leave-In Conditioner

Price: $15.52 for 2 oz. bottle

2. Jane Iredale’s PurePressed Eye Shadow

Price: $22

3. Pink Lemonade & Coconut Super Antioxidant & Texture Beautifier Curl Boosting Sherbet

Price: $14.99

4. Curaprox CS 5460 Ultra Soft Toothbrush

Price: $6.95