Winter Weather Advisory issued for Thursday night and Friday morning

Posted 4:02 PM, January 11, 2018, by , Updated at 05:07PM, January 11, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 50 degree temperatures are about to go away in a fairly dramatic turn of events.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 10:00 p.m. Thursday until 1:00 p.m. Friday for much of West Michigan, with Muskegon and Montcalm counties being the northern boundary.

Mixed precipitation is expected to start overnight with rain first, gradually changing over to sleet and snow.  The Friday morning commute could be treacherous.

We'll have more details throughout the evening on FOX 17 News and FOX 17 Online.

