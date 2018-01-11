Winter Weather Advisory issued for Thursday night and Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 50 degree temperatures are about to go away in a fairly dramatic turn of events.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 10:00 p.m. Thursday until 1:00 p.m. Friday for much of West Michigan, with Muskegon and Montcalm counties being the northern boundary.

Mixed precipitation is expected to start overnight with rain first, gradually changing over to sleet and snow. The Friday morning commute could be treacherous.

