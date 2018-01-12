Greenville-area business considered total loss after fire

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a fire Friday at a Greenville area business.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department dispatch tells FOX 17 that the fire was reported at American Classic Roofing & Building Supply, 8091 Peck Rd.

Departments from Kent County were dispatched to assist Montcalm County crews at the scene.

The business is considered a total loss, crews at the scene tell FOX 17. No injuries were reported.

