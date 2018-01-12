Fake Dearborn story making rounds on ‘fake news’ sites

FOX 17/AP – A news article being circulated around on social media regarding an incident in Michigan has been shown to be fake.

FOX 17 received a tip on a story from PoliceTimes.info about a raid on a mosque outside of Dearborn which netted 11 arrests of ISIS terrorists and other terror-related materials.

The Associated Press reports that the article first appeared on a website called ReaganWasRight. The news article quotes an official from the Department of Refugee Affairs, which is not the name of a federal agency. The photo accompanying the story was originally published in a story about Guyana three years ago.

Other reputable news outlets point out that the ReaganWasRight website has a notice that the website is meant to be satirical.

The AP also quotes FBI spokesman Timothy Wiley saying there is no truth to the report.

If you receive this story in your news feeds, send it back to your friend and tell them to stop spreading fake news.

From the AP Fact Checker:

NOT REAL: Late Night Raid On Michigan Mosque Nets 11 ISIS Terrorists and More Than 40 Vests

THE FACTS: FBI spokesman Timothy Wiley said there’s no truth to the report that went viral when first published on conservative site ReaganWasRight of a raid on a mosque in Dearborn, Michigan. The report said suicide vests were found and quoted an official from the Department of Refugee Affairs — which is not the name of a federal agency — as saying a terror attack was imminent. A photo of police cars that accompanied the story appears to have been first published in a story about an unrelated arrest in Guyana three years ago.