Forest Hills Northern/Eastern Hockey Wins 3-0

Posted 11:55 PM, January 12, 2018, by

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The Forest Hills Northern/Eastern hockey team remains unbeaten in the OK Conference Tier 2 with a 3-0 win over Lowell/Caledonia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s