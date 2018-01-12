Gull Lake Girls Remain Undefeated in Divisional Play

Posted 11:48 PM, January 12, 2018, by

RICHLAND, Mich. -- The Gull Lake girls basketball team remained undefeated in divisional play with a 56-49 over Kalamazoo Central on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s