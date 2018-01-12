KENT CITY, Mich--- Morley Stanwood and Kent City entered the night as the top two teams in the Central States Silver conference. The Eagles built up a 19 point halftime lead en route to a 63-33 victory. Fraser Wilson led the way for the Eagles with 19 points.
Kent City wins battle of Central States Silver
