Kent City wins battle of Central States Silver

Posted 11:55 PM, January 12, 2018, by

KENT CITY, Mich--- Morley Stanwood and Kent City entered the night as the top two teams in the Central States Silver conference. The Eagles built up a 19 point halftime lead en route to a 63-33 victory. Fraser Wilson led the way for the Eagles with 19 points.

