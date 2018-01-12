Love pork? Byron Center Meats is having their S’Pig’Tacular Pork Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Byron Center Meats is once again having their annual S'Pig'Tacular Pork Sale.

Byron Center Meats' products are all natural and come directly from local farms in West Michigan. Their meats are custom cut for all their customers and vacuum sealed, so they will stay fresh until they're thawed to cook.

They have whole freezer pork for sale at $1.65 per pound, and half freezer pork for $1.75 per pound. The sale ends at the end of March.

Byron Center Meats is located at 8375 Freeland Avenue Southwest.

For more information and to place an order, visit byroncentermeats.com or call (616)-878-1578.