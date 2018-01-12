Spectrum Health employees volunteer to recognize legacy of MLK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martin Luther King Day is coming up on January 15, a day set aside to recognize the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and carry on his vision of positivity and change. To honor this legacy, Spectrum Health employees will once again be volunteering at various locations across West Michigan to help better the lives of the community.

Ovell Barbee, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, talks more about the type of volunteer work Spectrum Health will be doing over the next week.

Nearly 500 Spectrum Health employees have committed to volunteering at locations throughout the health system’s service area in Big Rapids, Fremont, Grand Rapids, Greenville, Hastings, Holland, Lakeview, Ludington, Reed City and Southfield.

Activities in Grand Rapids include, among others, assisting in the preparation and serving of a noon meal to Heartside residents at God’s Kitchen, preparing and packaging sack suppers for area children and schools at Kids Food Basket, assisting program club members, playing games and helping kids with homework at the Boys & Girls Clubs, and many more.

Spectrum Health has been recognizing Dr. Martin Luther King through a week of volunteering since 2013.