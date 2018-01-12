× Township appeals decision on Nestle pump station permit

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An appeals court is being asked to overturn a ruling that a bottled-water company should be allowed to build a pumping station as part of its plans to get more groundwater in western Michigan for the Ice Mountain brand.

Nestle Waters North America sued after Osceola County’s Osceola Township rejected a zoning permit. Nestle wants to withdraw up to 400 gallons (1,514 liters) a minute, with help from a pipeline booster station at SpringHill Camps, a summer camp.

The Detroit News reports Osceola Township on Wednesday appealed Mason County Judge Susan Sniegowski’s December ruling to the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Nestle has said the judge’s decision was appropriate.

The dispute is separate from a decision to increase water output. That request is pending at the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.