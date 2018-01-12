× Woman injured after being stabbed with sword

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police in Battle Creek say a man is in custody for allegedly stabbing the mother of his child with a three-foot sword.

Their 13-year-old child tells police that his dad broke into his mother’s apartment, in the 5200 block of Skyview Lane, around 2:43 a.m. Friday and attacked his mom.

Police responded to the scene and found the victim, a 35-year-old woman, with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a a nearby hospital for surgery in serious condition, according to police.

The suspect tried to take off from the scene in a car but was tracked down on King’s Highway, just outside of Kalamazoo city, and was arrested.

He is now being held in the Calhoun County Jail facing home invasion and assault with intent to murder charges.

No names have been released.