3 injured in icy Cass County crash on Saturday morning

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Three people were injured during an ice-related crash Saturday morning.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to investigate a personal injury crash that occurred on Marcellus Highway east of Lawrence Road in Volinia Township. A truck driven by Carl Shelby Jr., 56, of Decatur was eastbound on Marcellus Highway just east of Lawrence Road when a westbound vehicle lost control on the icy roadway, crossed the center line and struck the truck.

Shelby’s truck went into the ditch on the south side of the roadway. The westbound vehicle, driven by Marilyn Koyl, 70, of Marcellus, spun around and went into a ditch on the north side of the roadway.

Shelby and a passenger, Sherry Shelby, 56, both were transported to Three Rivers Hospital by Pride Care Ambulance.

Koyl was transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo by West Michigan Air Care.

Behnke said it is believed that Koyl was not wearing a seat belt while the Shelbys were both wearing seat belts.

He said intoxicants do not appear to be a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting agencies were the Pokagon Tribal Police, the Wayne Township Fire Department, the PrideCare Ambulance and West Michigan Air Care.