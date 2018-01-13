Macatawa Bank robbed in Grand Rapids

Posted 11:15 AM, January 13, 2018, by , Updated at 11:19AM, January 13, 2018
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a bank robbery on the city’s northeast side at midday Saturday.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a robbery at the Macatawa Bank, located at 3177 Knapp St. NE.

The suspect passed a note to a teller, obtained cash and fled the scene in a dark car. No weapon was seen.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

 

