Hope Women Remain Undefeated, Win Over Calvin

Posted 11:44 PM, January 13, 2018, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope women's basketball team remains undefeated on the year with a 58-51 win over Calvin on Saturday.

Hope now has a 33-15 advantage in this series since 2000, while Calvin still leads the all-time series.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s