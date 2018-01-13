Kalamazoo Christian defeats Hackett to sit atop the SAC Valley

Posted 12:03 AM, January 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:47AM, January 13, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich--- Kalamazoo Christian and Hackett Catholic both entered the night unbeaten on the season. The Comets built a big lead with Jordan Katje leading the way with 25 points on the night. Kalamazoo Christian went on to win 67-50 and they remain the only unbeaten team in the SAC Valley.

