× Kalamazoo lifts Boil Water Advisory for 4-street area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As of 1:45 p.m. Saturday, a precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued Jan. 11 has been lifted by the city of Kalamazoo in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.

Citizens in the affected area can now use city water for consumption as well as all other purposes.

Bacteriological sampling within the affected area verified that the water is safe to drink.

The affected area is as follows:

Parchmount Avenue – From Clarnin Street (western boundary) to Mount Olivet Road (eastern boundary), both sides of street.

Mount Olivet Road – From Parchmount Avenue (northern boundary) to Glendale Blvd (southern boundary), west side of street, and 3706 Mount Olivet Road (east side of street).

Clarnin Street – Southwest corner and southeast corner of Clarnin Street and Parchmount Avenue.

Glendale Boulevard – Northwest corner of Glendale Blvd and Clarnin Street.

The city of Kalamazoo said that “the understanding and cooperation of affected residents, businesses and institutions is much appreciated.”