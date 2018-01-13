× KDPS searching for robbery suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a man.

This happened just after 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Porter Street when a man approached him and ordered him to the ground.

The victim tells police the suspect ended up striking him in the face before taking property from him and fleeing the scene.

Police brought in a canine to try and track down the suspect but was not successful however they did find the victim’s stolen property.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, medium build, wearing green colored overalls, a thin black jacket and a gray ski mask.

Public Safety is requesting anyone with information about this crime to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 337-8139, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.