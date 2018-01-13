× Michigan State leads Michigan 37-34 at halftime

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State Spartans rode a spectacular alley-oop dunk to lead the Michigan Wolverines 37-34 at halftime of an intrastate college basketball showdown at the Breslin Center on Saturday afternoon.

No. 4-rated Michigan State entered the contest with a 16-2 record as a 9.5-point favorite.

However, Michigan came in with a 14-4 ledger and a 91-81 all-time lead in the series.

The game is being shown live on FOX 17.

On Saturday, the two rivals began by trading baskets, setting the stage for a back-and-forth battle from the outset. The visitors from Ann Arbor took a lead of 9-4 before the Spartans rattled off six straight points to assume command. That exchange exemplified the remainder of what turned out to be a seesaw first half.

After a lob pass to Gavin Schilling that resulted in his alley-oop dunk, Michigan State was up 37-34 at intermission.